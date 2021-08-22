Hosking Partners LLP Buys 450,826 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 450,826 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,666,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,980,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

