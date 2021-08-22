Hosking Partners LLP Has $27.10 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Yandex worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Yandex stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 700,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.34.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.