Hosking Partners LLP Has $27.10 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Yandex worth $27,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.