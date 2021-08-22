Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,923 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.71. 1,608,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

