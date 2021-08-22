Hosking Partners LLP Sells 20,430 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Synchrony Financial worth $62,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.20. 3,765,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,380. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

