Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,884 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $84.08. 362,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,603. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.