HSBC Upgrades Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 84.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of 96.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUBCY. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

SUBCY stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

