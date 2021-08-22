Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 741,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,797,000 after acquiring an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.23. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

