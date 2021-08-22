Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III had issued 52,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of HIIIU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

