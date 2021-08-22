Huntington National Bank Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,286,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 590,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 409,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

