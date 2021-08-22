Huntington National Bank Acquires New Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 2.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $794.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.23. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 5.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

