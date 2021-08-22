Huntington National Bank Has $358,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1,045.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $963,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 119,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 21.1% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 41.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

