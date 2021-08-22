Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,023,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46.

