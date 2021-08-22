Huntington National Bank Sells 694 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607,975 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

