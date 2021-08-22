Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.