Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ebix by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 168,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,834. The firm has a market cap of $861.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

