Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 17,160 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,191.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $137,940,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,656. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.