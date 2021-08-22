Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,929,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.00. The company has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.