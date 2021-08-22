Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Murphy USA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUSA stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 162,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,566. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.85.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

