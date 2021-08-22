Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,600 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 330.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Clearfield worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $274,143.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,125. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CLFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

