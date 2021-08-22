Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Sleep Number makes up about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $93.30. 256,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,336. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.