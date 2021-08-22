Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. SM Energy makes up 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of SM Energy worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.