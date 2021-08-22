Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $17.52 or 0.00035437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $67.59 million and $538,212.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.96 or 1.00009580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00910493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.44 or 0.06548977 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,595,905 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

