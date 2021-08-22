Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $67.59 million and $538,212.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $17.52 or 0.00035437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.96 or 1.00009580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00910493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.44 or 0.06548977 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,595,905 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

