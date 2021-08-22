Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on H. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.00.
Hydro One stock opened at C$31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.12.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
