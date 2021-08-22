Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on H. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.00.

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$26.38 and a 52-week high of C$32.12.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

