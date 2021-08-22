Hyve Market Capitalization Achieves $8.06 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $587,296.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00130118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00157192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.91 or 1.00283159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.06626739 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

