IFP Advisors Inc Has $37,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $5,634,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $1,868,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

AMN opened at $107.96 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $110.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

