IFP Advisors Inc Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

KL opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

