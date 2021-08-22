Illumina’s (ILMN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $486.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $483.05. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

