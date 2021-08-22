Illuvium Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $298.91 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $470.84 or 0.00970761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.89 or 0.99978667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00909830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.99 or 0.06620285 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

