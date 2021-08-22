Infinitecoin (IFC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $249.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $249.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

