ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING Groep

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of ING opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

