InsaneCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $245,045.72 and approximately $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.00542280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003360 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.34 or 0.01178506 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,675,922 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

