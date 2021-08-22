Insider Buying: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires $152,730.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

