Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,540,855.52 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.54 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 71,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $3,806,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

