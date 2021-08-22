Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Sells 240,000 Shares of Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Fradin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00.

Shares of JBI opened at $14.96 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

