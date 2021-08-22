Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Sells $164,583.51 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BPOP stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.