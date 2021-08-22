Insider Selling: TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder Sells $12,330,000.00 in Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $942.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.97.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

