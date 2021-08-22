Insider Selling: TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder Sells $12,330,000.00 in Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $942.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.97.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 372,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
