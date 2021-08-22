Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

