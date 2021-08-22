Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $53.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $23.57. 752,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,370. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

