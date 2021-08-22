Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,242,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00.

IBKR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,373 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

