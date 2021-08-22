International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 191 at Canaccord Genuity

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of IPF stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 150.60 ($1.97). 175,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,145. The stock has a market cap of £337.00 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.56. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

