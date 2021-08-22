Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $10.06 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $10.06 billion and $288.87 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $64.82 or 0.00131297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00156482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,360.36 or 0.99975208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.00914851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.56 or 0.06563479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.28 or 0.00675029 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,277,395 coins and its circulating supply is 155,186,565 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

