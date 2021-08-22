Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,543 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 149,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $47.31 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20.

