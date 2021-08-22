Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.06. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

