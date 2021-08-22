Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PZA opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.