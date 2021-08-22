Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $33,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 86,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $367.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.