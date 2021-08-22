Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,694,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

PFG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 1,142,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

