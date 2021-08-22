Iowa State Bank Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 293,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,649,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.36. 5,522,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

