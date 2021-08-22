Iowa State Bank Has $664,000 Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.16. The stock had a trading volume of 93,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,124. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.74. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

