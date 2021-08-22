Iowa State Bank Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 185,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.05. 3,742,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

